Bush crowned CLSR Queen

CLEVELAND — It was a night of pomp and circumstance as the 2024 Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo Queen was revealed on Saturday night.

As the big moment came, Sarah Bush’s name was announced to cheers from rodeo goers during the ceremonies.

Bush, 14, is the daughter of Stephen and Pamela Bush and attends Abeka Academy Homeschool. She is a Hardin 4H, Trinity Trail Blazers member and loves showing lambs and horses.

She is a member of Hardin Baptist Church, where she participates in the Youth Group and Music Department. Some of the awards Sarah won include People’s Choice, Speech, Horsemanship, Written Test, Top Sales, Appearance and Interview.

As the new queen, Bush received a $2,500 scholarship, trophy saddle and pad, yellow hair crown, leather trophy sash, custom belt buckle, Montana Silver Smith earrings, custom Stanley tumbler, a gift certificate, a sash pen and a monogrammed serape thrown along with an assortment of other gifts.

Her awards were accompanied by a $200 scholarship presented by Haley Crowson in memory of Diane Reeves, who chaired the queen’s contest for 14 years, and a $2,500 scholarship that is part of the overall package for the queen.

The first runner-up was Pennie Heflin, 18, from Tarkington, where she attends Tarkington High School. She is the daughter of Robert and Angel Heflin, Jr.

Heflin was awarded the Photogenic Award sponsored by the Law Firm of Justin K Morgan. Heflin received a $1,500 scholarship, a lightning ridge necklace, a Stanley tumbler, a monogrammed bronc halter, a leather monogrammed saddle pad, a feed bucket and horse items.

The second runner-up was Kaylee Goolsby, 14. She attends Safe Harbor Private Academy and is the daughter of Larry Goolsby and Candy Fulton.

Goolsby was awarded the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Award for stepping out of her comfort zone to compete in this competition. Goolsby received a $500 scholarship, a bronc halter, an Ariat t-shirt, Ariat socks, a cap, and a serape saddle pad and custom tumbler.

All the girls received a scholarship, a t-shirt, carry bags, feed buckets, fly spray, horse treats, brushes, assorted items, gift certificates, custom tumblers, and many others.

Chelene Barrett organizes the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo.