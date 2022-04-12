Community encouraged to honor Dep. Chavis

The community is encouraged to show your respects and honor fallen Harris County Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis Wednesday, April 13 as she is laid to rest in Liberty.

The communities of Dayton and Liberty are expected to line the streets of both towns Wednesday afternoon, as the procession will make its way through at approximately 3-4:30 p.m..

Everyone is asked to wear pink in honor of Chavis, as it was her favorite color.

Main Street will be lined with pink bows and ribbons in her honor, and pink balloons will be available for anyone that would like to participate in a balloon release as she is escorted to her final resting place at Johnson Cemetery.

You can pick up your balloons at The Vindicator, located at 1939 Trinity in Liberty.