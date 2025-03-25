Dayton hosting annual police academy

DAYTON— For those who would like to learn about the inner workings of law enforcement, now's your chance.

The Dayton Police Department is holding its Citizens Police Academy from April 8 to May 20 on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"It gives us a chance to interact with citizens on a personal level and continue to build that strong partnership in our community," said Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods.

The academy provides hands-on, interactive training for residents better to understand law enforcement and the department's daily functions.

Topics will include patrol operations, accident investigation, narcotics investigation, crime scene and evidence collection, traffic stops, and more.

"Students will also get to participate in working a mock crime scene, defensive tactics, and mock traffic stops," Woods said.

The program is free for anyone interested, but you must be 18 or older to sign up.

The deadline to apply is March 28. Applications can be found at the DPD office or online at www.cityofdaytontx.com.

For questions, contact Jackie Ennor at 936-258-7621 or by emailing at jennor@daytontx.org.