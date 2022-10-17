Letter From TVE President

As the seasons begin to change, the leaves turn golden and begin to fall, and the mornings get a little crisper it can mean a lot of things and one of them is of course – it’s almost Fair time! I am excited to welcome everyone to the 2022 Trinity Valley Exposition this year. What a great tradition we have here in Liberty and Chambers Counties, with a Fair and Rodeo that is celebrating its’ 114th year.

When I think about TVE, I am immediately reminded of being a high school freshman, in Hull - Daisetta FFA, and having the opportunity to calf scramble at TVE; what a great time and experience. Participating in TVE and the surrounding area fairs, and showing my Polled Hereford heifer, was one of the highlights of my youth. Now it brings me great joy to see all our area youth showcase their projects at TVE. Our kids invest a terrific amount of time and resources in their projects, and it is great that our community has such a historic event to support their efforts. Our kids work hard and we at TVE want to work as hard as they do to provide them with an event and venue that reflect their efforts. My congratulations and thanks to all of our youth, and their dedicated and supportive parents, that will participate in the 2022 Trinity Valley Exposition.

Of course, a couple of other great things about the Fair are the Carnival and ------ Fair Food! Yes, I can almost smell the cotton candy, funnel cakes, turkey legs, burgers, and the list goes on. In addition to the food, the sights and sounds of the Carnival bring a magical feel to the County Fair and this year we are excited about some new rides that are coming.

A crowd favorite is always the PRCA Rodeo. Trinity Valley Exposition is proud to partner with the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association to bring the top cowboys and cowgirls, in the world, to the citizens of Liberty and Chambers Counties. In addition, the top ranked bulls, and broncs, which are known in the rodeo industry as “The other side of the Ride” (a phrase coined by a renowned stock contractor, who makes his home in Liberty County), will be here as well.

Each year TVE recognizes individuals or groups who dedicate their lives to serving our community and this year we are proud to recognize the men and women who work in our local school districts and education system. Whether administrators, teachers, maintenance, bus drivers, cafeteria, or any of the necessary services provided by our school districts to educate our youth, I want to personally invite you to the Rodeo on Thursday, October 20, when your school districts will be recognized during the Rodeo. Thank you for all that you do to support the youth of Liberty and Chambers Counties.

It has been my honor to serve on the TVE Board of Directors and it is a privilege to serve as President this year. I am not sure I could have imagined that when I was leading my heifer around the show arena all those years ago.

I look forward to seeing everyone at the Fair this year. We are excited about the event and excited to have the surrounding communities come together to support our youth and, as we say down on the bayou, “pass a good time”. May God bless you always and “Let’s Fair and Rodeo!”

Frederick Lemond Jr.