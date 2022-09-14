New mural coming to Dayton park

DAYTON - Murals, murals, murals!

Dayton has become quite the locale in recent years for several of these artistic creations and following Monday night's city council meeting, another is on the horizon.

Council approved a new mural to be painted on the water tank located in the rear of Parker Park on N. Winfree St.

The installation is part of a $10,000 grant the Dayton Enhancement Committee received from the Dayton Community Development Corporation last year and will be the final project from those funds, coming in at $3,000.

According to Alan D. Conner, who spoke on behalf of the enhancement committee, the new mural will depict the diverse population of children in the community and iconic images like the Dayton Rice Dryer in the background.

The mural is being done by Crosby artist Michael Criswell that painted the mural of wildflowers on the wall of the Dayton Family Clinic on Main St.

A sketch was shown but will see some changes to include more kids at play and the inclusion of Dayton imagery.