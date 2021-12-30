SCAM Alert

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from Liberty County citizens saying they have gotten telephone calls from what represents themselves as their local power company claiming the resident has not paid their recent power company bill or the bill has arrived late and they need to send in a certain amount of money immediately or their power to their homes will be cut off.

The LCSO has also received information from a very reliable Montgomery County news source that several of their citizens in Montgomery County are also receiving similar calls regarding no or late payment for their power bill and if not paid immediately, their power will be cut off.

If these two counties are receiving such calls, it is a safe bet that other areas are receiving similar calls as well.

PLEASE NOTE…. THESE CALLS ARE “SCAMS” and citizens should not respond to them. The resident should call their respective power company at their standard telephone number to confirm any such calls or late or no payment. Such “SCAM” calls should also be reported to your local law enforcement agency.