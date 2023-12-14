Tinney named Hardin Citizen of the Year

HARDIN — Each year, as residents gather for the annual Christmas celebration, Hardin Helping Hands takes time to recognize one of the best and brightest community members, and this year they honored another deserving honoree.

This year’s recipient of the Citizen of the Year is Tonya Tinney, who was a bit choked up with tears of joy as they called her name, honoring her and her commitment to the community.

“I was shocked and very, very surprised,” said Tinney. “I asked myself, ‘Why Me.’ I know there are so many others in our community that deserve this award more than I do.”

A mother of three, Tinney has always strived to be a part of her children’s lives, along with her husband of 13 years, Robert.

“I have always said if my kids are involved in something, then I will be as much apart as possible. Hardin holds a very place in my heart,” Tinney said.

Her commitment to not only her children but also the youth of Hardin has shown in her involvement with local sports, serving on the Hardin Youth Football board, as well as the Hardin Athletic Booster Club most recently.

“I serve on the board for the Booster Club and put all my time into making this organization the best it can be for our Athletes,” Tinney said.

Tinney was recognized for her role in engaging with the community.

“I am always willing to help where I am needed in the community,” she said.

Tinney has been in Hardin for 32 years and has long bled blue and gold. She is always extra excited to be at Hornets Stadium on Friday nights.

“Those Friday night lights hold a very special place in my heart and have since I was a little girl watching my grandfather coach the Hardin Hornets back in the 80s,” Tinney said.

Now, she is even more vested in the Hornets than ever and has the opportunity to root for her son, who plays for the varsity.

“Win or lose, I will always be the one of the loudest Hardin Hornet fans cheering on our Hardin Athletes,” she said.

Tinney and her family attend Riding with Christ Cowboy Ministries in Raywood, where she serves as the worship leader and teaches children’s church.

Always an advocate for Hardin, Tinney loves her community and is always willing to do what she can to give Hardin a helping hand.

“Hardin is a small country town with lots of faith and love,” said Tinney. “Everyone knows everyone, and we think we know everything about everyone. Our town is always there for others in need and so very supportive of our school. Hardin is family.”