50 years of 'putting the wet stuff on the red stuff'

DAYTON— When people hear the name Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, most think of Terry Boyett as he has dedicated half a century to serving the department.

On Dec. 14, Terry Boyett celebrated 50 years serving with the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department with past and present firefighters, past coworkers and loved ones at the Dayton Community Center.

"He's got a lot of experience that we all utilize from time to time, probably more often than he would like, but he's always willing to help us out and teach us things from the past and unique ways that they did things in his era," Fire Chief Chad Glatfelter said.

Boyett officially reached his 50-year mark on Dec. 12, having started his volunteer service in 1974.

"I think he'll do it for as long as he's physically capable," Glatfelter said. "I don't see him retiring or taking senior membership status anytime soon."

"He's a legend in the fire field. I hope he makes another 50," Drake Lerma, volunteer fireman, said with a laugh.

Although some had difficulty in keeping the celebration hidden, Boyett was surprised when greeted with a room full of loved ones.

"I think he wanted to turn around and walk out. He doesn't want a big deal made about him," said Bradley Templeton, volunteer fireman.

Serving for the length he has, Boyett has seen an evolution within the trade. When he first began, technology such as positive pressure ventilation and the jaws of life were not as commonly used as today.

"There's a few things that's changed over the years, but firefighting is still a lot of putting the wet stuff on the red stuff," Boyett said.

"It's always impressive to me the generations of firefighters that he's seen come and go," Glatfelter said.

Fellow volunteer firemen spoke very highly of Boyett and his knowledge of the trade.

"Terry is like a father to me," said Murphy Green, past fire chief. "He taught me everything about firefighting."

"He's seen it. He's done it. He's seen so many different scenarios and he never steers you wrong," Assistant Chief Johnny Gore said. "He would never send you in somewhere that he wouldn't be confident to send himself in."

Gore shared a story during his speech detailing one of his first fires as battalion chief. Gore and Boyett shared a quick back and forth over who would lead, each wanting the other to do so.

"He turned a lawn chair over by the fire truck, sat down in that lawn chair and he said I'll be here if you need me," Gore said.

Gore explained he still keeps a lawn chair in his truck for Boyett.

"It's a comfort knowing he's there," Gore said.

Paul Doskocil worked alongside Boyett in the department for about 30 years.

"He's always there to help and he's always cheerful," Doskocil said.

Boyett first became a volunteer firefighter while working for his father's mechanic shop, Boyett's Auto Service.

"One of the firemen came by and drug me out from underneath a car and said I need to join the fire department," Boyett said.

Boyett was sought after due to his experience as a mechanic and soon after joining, he began working on the firetrucks.

Boyett served as fire chief for 18 of his 50 years and he is currently a battalion chief.

"It was good. I had great firemen," Boyett said. "I always told 'em if anybody wanted to be chief to come and get it."

While volunteering for the department, Boyett worked at Chevron Philips Chemical as a fire and safety specialist. He first started in 1975 at Gulf Oil, but it was later purchased by Chevron. He moved into the specialist role in 1980 and retired in 2017.

Bruce Mathis worked alongside Boyett at Chevron and shared the story of a large fire at the plant.

"We would lose the water and we would have to go down and cover up and then when you would feel the hose stiffen back up," Mathis said. "You would raise back up and fight the fire. That was with the '64 International pumper truck."

People in attendance expressed a deep love for Boyett and the care he puts into his work, not only for the community but for his fellow firemen.

"I look at him like a dad figure in my life. I love Terry," Templeton said. "I wish I could be half the man he is."

"I've known Terry pretty much my entire life. The last few years we became so very close," Gore said. "He was there for me when my dad passed away unexpectedly a couple years ago."

"I love that man very deeply," Green said. "It's hard to put into words what he means to me."

Boyett expressed mutual gratitude to the men he's served alongside.

"I love each and every one of y'all," Boyett said. "You put your lives on the line for people that you don't know day in and day out."

"He's an amazing man. When he starts speaking, everyone turns and listens," Gore said. "We'll follow him to the ends of the Earth."