Caravan of Bicyclists Hit by Car

A caravan of six bicyclists traveling east on Hwy. 787 in north Liberty County was hit by a car at approximately 11:am this morning sending two riders by Life Flight and another by ground transport to area hospitals. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the D.P.S, who is the lead investigative agency, in the wreck scene but all information regarding the identity of the injured riders and their condition will be forthcoming from D.P.S.

Preliminary information given by Sheriff’s Patrol Cpl. James W. McQueen was that six bicyclists were east bound on Hwy. 787 participating in an annual ride from San Diego, California with final destination being St. Augustine, Florida when what is thought to be a Ford Focus struck the line of bicyclists injuring two that were medically airlifted to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont and a third victim transported to Kingwood Hospital.

At this early stage of the investigation, D.P.S is still working the scene and further details will be provided by that agency.