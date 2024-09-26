Dayton community invited to National Night Out

DAYTON – Annually across the country, National Night Out offers a sense of community as neighbors meet neighbors and local law enforcement makes a special effort to interact with residents.

This year, the community is encouraged to join the Dayton Police Department and other local first responders on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center’s back parking lot.

Chief Derek Woods is excited to have the opportunity to meet the public and have his officers put names to the faces of the community they proudly protect day in and day out.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and get to know their first responders,” Woods said.

Representatives from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office will be there. LifeShare will hold a Blood Drive, and the Voter Registrar’s Office will be on-site to register people to vote.

The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department will serve hot dogs provided by Thrif-Tee Food Center, and everyone will have plenty of refreshments.

There will be games and goodie bags for the kids and an opportunity to explore vehicles, equipment and more for the entire family, including LifeFlight.

Come out next Tuesday night and get to know your local first responders and neighbors at 801 S. Cleveland St.