Driver Victim of Work Truck Car Jacking

In the early morning hours of January 24th shortly after midnight, a Cleveland area resident was stopped at a stop sign in north Liberty County in his welding truck at the intersection of CR 3549 and CR 3545 when two men in a white Chevrolet pulled in front of him blocking his attempt to drive forward. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Patrol Investigator Deputy Zachery Horton the victim reported that two black males, one armed with a hand gun, jumped from the Chevrolet and ordered the driver to get out of his service truck. As one man got back into the Chevrolet the other man got in the driver’s seat of the truck and fled going west on CR 3545. The victim who was unhurt in the Aggravated Robbery immediately reported the event to the Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen service truck was reported to be a white “lifted” 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pick-up truck with black custom rims and off road tires with aluminum steps on side bearing Texas License plate MBV7295. The truck carried a blue Miller welding machine and a black toolbox in the bed of the vehicle. Deputy Horton has entered the victim’s vehicle into NCIC and TCIC as stolen.

The two robbery suspects were described as black males with both being approximately 5’-11” tall and approximately 180 pounds. The suspect brandishing the gun was wearing a red hoodie, dark colored gym shorts and white shoes. The other male suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jean pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding these two robbery suspects are requested to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4535 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). The identity of anyone calling Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” leading to the arrest of these subjects will remain anonymous and may result in a cash reward for such information.