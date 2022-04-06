Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Liberty

There are far too many headlines of peace officers losing their lives in the line of duty. Those headlines have hit home here in Liberty after Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis lost her life Saturday night in Houston.

Chavis, a 2007 graduate of Liberty High School, was waiting to pull over a driver along the Sam Houston Tollway when a suspected intoxicated driver slammed into her patrol car, propelling it forward before it was engulfed in flames, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Chavis, who had been with that agency for a year and a half, was assigned to the Pct. 7 Toll Road Division.

The suspect, identified as Adolfo Serrano, 36, was arrested and given a $750,000 bond; prosecutors had requested no bond be issued.

She is the daughter of Rev. Johnnie Fowler and Tanya Childress.

Chavis’ family describes her as being amazing, smart, funny, and determined.

She also showed bravery as a peace officer and during her time in the Army, where she served on two tours of Iraq.

She also received her master’s degree from Texas Southern University.

Chavis leaves behind a husband, a 4-year-old son, and an 11-year-old nephew she was raising.

Services for Chavis are at 12:30 pm Wednesday, April 13, at Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave. in Houston, with Police Honors to follow immediately after the service.

She will be brought to her final resting place in Liberty at Wells Memorial Cemetery, with a military flyover honoring her life and service.