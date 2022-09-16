Fire causes damage to Dayton storage units

DAYTON - It was a busy afternoon Thursday as firefighters from nine area departments converged on a fire at Superior Storage.

The fire originated in one of the lockers towards the front of the business located on FM 1960.

“It pretty much gutted the whole second row of those storage units,” said Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

The fire took out several units in one row and threatened to reach other units before firefighters were able to control the threat.

“It was very difficult to get into those units because they have special locks,” Hergemueller said.

The units took on damage from the fire, as well as smoke and some water damage.

Hergemueller and his team have begun their investigation into what led to the fire.

“It is still under investigation as far as the fire goes,” said Hergemueller.

Joining the Dayton VFD on the call for mutual aid was Liberty, ESD No. 3, HWY 321, Tarkington, Kenefick, Crosby, Huffman and Mont Belvieu fire departments.

Traffic along 1960 was affected and caused delays throughout the afternoon.