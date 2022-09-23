LCSO gives update on murder investigation

LIBERTY - Law enforcement appeared at a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the ongoing investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila and the arrest of three suspects.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt. Billy Knox announced their investigation into the Sunday, Sept. 4, revealed that the incident occurred in Liberty County.

"First, we would like to express our condolences to the victim's family," said Knox.

Representatives from the LCSO, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, the Houston Police Department and Texas Rangers were on hand when Knox addressed the media.

The ongoing joint investigation has led to the arrest of Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, all of Houston.

According to Knox, the investigation first brought them to Alvarez-Flores on Sept. 8, when investigators questioned her about the homicide. She was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Two days later, she spoke with investigators and confessed her part in the murder.

"That set the pace for the investigation," said Knox.

On the same day, warrants were filed for the other two suspects on the charge of murder.

According to Knox, on Sept. 20, investigators arrested Rivera-Ortiz and Garcia-Martinez, without incident in Houston. Knox also stated that both men are undocumented immigrants.

"Both subjects confessed to their part of this murder of Emily, but yet while they did confess the motives, we are not addressing the motives because they did give different statements, but they did all three confess," he said.

At the time of the arrest, a vehicle and 9MM believed to be used in the murder were also collected as evidence, according to Knox.

"The vehicle was found in the possession of one and the handgun with Ortiz," he said.

According to Knox, the victim appeared to have willingly left her job after work at Niko Niko's in Houston on the night of Sept. 3, with the suspects before the incident took place. She was found deceased after a passerby phoned 911 and had been shot once in the head and side on CR 3550.

"The victim and all three of the suspects were acquaintances," he said.

When asked to further elaborate on the subject, Knox said that Rivera-Ortiz and the victim appeared to have once been linked in a romantic relationship.

Officials believe the incident occurred in Liberty County because one of the suspects has family in the area and may have known the place.