Brock moving to Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic

Dale W. Brock, NFP, has announced big changes ahead as he moves his practice to the Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic.

Brock announced that Quality Care Plus will close at 2800 Beaumont Ave. the first week of August to make the big move to their new location.

LDMC will be opening on Sept. 6 at 1201 N. Travis, at the former site of Firm Foundations Medical Clinic.

"We will be able to offer more services and will be accepting many more insurance companies," said Brock.

Patients can continue to appoint Brock as their primary care provider. Any patients needing medications or services during the move are asked to call their number, which will stay the same, at 936-336-3100.

"Although we are moving, please feel assured that I will continue to care for you and your family, just a different location. I thank you for your continued support and confidence," Brock said.