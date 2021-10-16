HCA Houston Healthcare Set to Open 3rd AIRLife Helicopter Base at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center

HOUSTON, TEXAS October 15, 2021 - HCA Houston Healthcare AIRLife is proud to open a third helicopter base with Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center (LDRMC), located at 1353 N Travis St, Liberty, Texas. Currently, there are two helicopter bases, located at HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, and two ambulances based at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. The new helicopter base is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and will be fully staffed with critical care trained nurses and paramedics 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The base will come equipped with a custom portable building that will house flight crew members of the HCA Houston Healthcare AirLife team.

“We are so grateful for this new partnership with HCA Houston Healthcare AIRLife,” said Rhonda Campbell, Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center CEO. “This is a momentous milestone for our community as this will significantly decrease the time it will take for patients to receive a higher level of care.”

Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital serving patients in Liberty and surrounding counties. The presence of HCA Houston Healthcare AirLife in Liberty county will help expand access points for patients in need of higher levels of care. A flight from Liberty county will take approximately 12 minutes to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, the closest comprehensive neuro and trauma care facility.

“We are very excited about our new reltionship with Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center and what this will do for the patients in that community,” said Marty Delaney, VP of Medical Transport for HCA Houston Healthcare AIRLIfe. “We are ultimately providing a safety valve to the medical teams in Liberty county and a higher level of emergency services for patients. This partnership further validates our company’s expertise and resources to provide quality care to the communities we serve.”

HCA Houston Healthcare AirLife offers air and ground transport for patients who require specialty or critical care transport. The highly experienced and trained teams provide 2-on-1 critical care to patients throughout transport. The adult, pediatric, obstetrical, and neonatal teams are available 24/7 to respond to any facility with the ability to transport to any appropriate destination. Adult teams are also available for response to scene calls, such as car accidents, transporting to the closest appropriate facility.

About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area, where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients annually. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 13 hospitals, 10 outpatient surgery centers, 11 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Houston Healthcare facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. As one of the region’s largest healthcare systems, HCA Houston Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Houston Healthcare also is a major supporter of the University of Houston College of Nursing and the new University of Houston College of Medicine. For more information, visit HCAhoustonhealthcare.com