IMPORTANT VACCINE HUB UPDATE

Due to the recent decline in Covid-19 cases and the accessibility of the Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, Emergency Hospital Systems will be closing the Texas Emergency Hospital Vaccination Hub located at 300 E. Crockett Street, effective today, March 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

We want to thank Texas Health and Human Services for entrusting Texas Emergency Hospital to serve as a vaccination hub, which provided over 40,000 Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots to our community and surrounding areas. A special thank you to the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Independent School District and Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce for your continued support, trust, and friendship as we have worked together to support and provide the services needed for our community members. This community wide collaboration has played a large part in the success of this program and has been a contributing factor in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

We want to thank each of you for the continued support you have shown for the Texas Emergency Hospital Vaccination Hub and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to our community and surrounding areas. We feel privileged to be considered your Hometown Healthcare!