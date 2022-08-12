Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic opening September 6

Liberty County Hospital District No 1 is proud to announce the opening of our new Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The clinic is located on the corner of Travis and Monta at 1201 N Travis in Liberty. Hours at the new clinic site will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, closed for lunch from 12-1.

Our new space will be much more accessible with a welcoming environment and Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic’s quality care that includes all life cycles. Under the direction of Clinic Manager, Matthew Quinn and Assistant Manager, Margie Parker, Dr. Amanuel Abreha and Heather Reed, PA-C will be seeing new and returning patients. We are happy to welcome Dale Brock, MSN, FNP, and his staff, formally of Quality Care Plus, who joined our team on August 9th.

Our current specialty providers include Dr. Hemali Patel, DPM who will provide podiatry needs, including diabetic foot care, every other Thursday from 8-12 and Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD MPH providing cardiology specialty needs every other Wednesday from 8-12.

The expansion of the clinic gives us the opportunity to offer the start of a program currently very scarce in our area, Behavioral Care via telepsychiatry services for the adolescents and adults requiring this service. These services will be provided in the office via a telehealth platform, and is projected to begin this fall. Those services may include treatment and counseling for mental health disorders, substance use disorders and medication management through the use of telehealth.

Our vision is to be a trusted healthcare facility, with the mission to provide compassionate, superior quality healthcare to the communities we serve.

Call 936-336-9175 or 936-336-3100 for appointments. Walk-ins and same day appointments are welcomed based upon provider availability. Financial programs may be available to help patients get the medical care needed.

The clinic is located at 1201 North Travis, Liberty.