Big plans for Trinity at Port of Liberty announced by TRA at LCHC meeting

Monday evening, July 18th, more than 40 Liberty County Historical Commission members and attendees after a short business session, enjoyed “Rollin’ Rollin’ Down the River: Early Steamboats in the 19th-Century in Liberty County.” The program, presented by County Chair, Linda Jamison included early history of the Trinity River, the steamboats which served passengers, delivered goods to market, and brought goods from markets in Galveston, New Orleans and other ports to towns, settlements and plantations lining the river. After the informative program including a slideshow of photos and drawings of some of these early vessels, a lively discussion was held with attendees sharing their expertise on the steam mechanisms which were wood fueled and kept these early side-wheelers, and paddle-wheelers chugging along the river and gulf.

Joining the commission were members from the Trinity River Authority with “breaking news” concerning a proposal and master plan to develop the Trinity River from the mouth to the Port of Liberty! There has been much discussion over the years concerning the prospect of dredging, cleaning, and making the Trinity navigable as far as Liberty and now it seems it is likely to come to fruition. The commission heard plans from Jim Sims, Executive Manager - South Region TRA; Bill Holder, Deputy Executive Manager - South Region; Chad Holton, Project Manager, Lake Livingston Project and Kristi Munoz, Assistant Project Manager, Administration, Lake Livingston Project. LCHC was delighted representatives from the Trinity River Authority joined us for “Rollin’ Rollin’ Down the River” and announced exciting plans to open the river to industrial development which will mean jobs and growth for our area. An important part of the master plan will be the environment and eco-system on the Trinity to protect the wetlands and retain our beautiful river basin. Stay tune for more announcements from the TRA