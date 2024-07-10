Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Texas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Beryl from July 5-9, 2024.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis in Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Goliad, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton and Willacy counties for debris removal and emergency work, including direct federal assistance.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Benjamin Abbott has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.