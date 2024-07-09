FEMA Urges Residents to Take Precautions from Heat and Use Generators Safely as Texans Begin Cleanup from Hurricane Beryl

WASHINGTON -- Residents of Texas recovering from Hurricane Beryl should take precautions as they assess their damage and begin to clean up. With millions of people still without power, residents should be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. As the storm continues to move northeast across the Midwest, those in Beryl’s path should remain vigilant and listen to their local officials.

If you are in Texas and your home does not have power or air conditioning, cooling options are being set up across the state. Visit www.211texas.org and search under “Extreme Heat Cooling Centers” to find community cooling options near you.

Beryl remains a strong storm with the potential for flooding -- it is important to not underestimate the storm as it heads northeast. Residents in the states along its path should have a plan, check on family members and be aware of potential risks, including flash floods, river flooding and tornadoes.

FEMA, our federal partners and non-profit organizations are on the ground, ready to help the state of Texas and other states in Beryl’s path with emergency needs that may arise.

Millions of Texans remain without power, which may add additional stress to an already difficult situation. Residents should follow these tips to stay safe during a power outage and extreme heat temperatures:

Residents Should Take Heat Safety Precautions

- Understand the risk of extreme heat. Extreme heat is present across many parts of the U.S. right now, including Texas. With power outages continuing after the storm and high temperatures forecasted, residents should take steps to stay safe:

- Check on family members and neighbors.

- Drink fluids regularly to avoid getting dehydrated and overheated.

- Watch for heat illness.

- Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during mid-day heat, if possible.

- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

Residents Should Know How to Use Generators Safely

- Use generators safely. Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

Residents Should Continue to Take Other Precautions

- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

- Disconnect appliances and electronics. Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

- Stay off the roads. Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

- Stay away from floodwaters. The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. If your basement flooded, never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water. Wear gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes. Do not try to remove heavy debris by yourself.

- Avoid downed power or utility lines. Consider all downed lines live with deadly voltage. Stay away and report them immediately to your power or utility company.

Residents in Texas who sustained damage caused by the tropical weather are encouraged to report damage through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).



Visit ready.gov and listo.gov for additional tips on staying safe before, during and after a storm.