Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Severe Storms, Flooding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved his request for a rural area disaster declaration for the severe storms and flooding that took place from April 26-June 5. Texas counties included in the declaration are Bosque, Delta, Grimes, and Madison.

"This SBA disaster declaration will help Texans access the crucial financial assistance they need to continue to recover from severe storms and flooding that impacted Texas earlier this year," said Governor Abbott. "Low-interest loans will be made available to qualifying Texans so they can restore their homes and businesses from storm or flooding damages. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working tirelessly to ensure impacted communities have the resources and assistance they need to move forward.”

The SBA has granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities following the severe storms and flooding that occurred from April 26-June 5.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather

