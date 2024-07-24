Governor Abbott Announces Transitional Sheltering Assistance For Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s request for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for 17 Texas counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Additionally, FEMA has waived an assistance requirement for Texans who purchased or rented generators between July 5-20 due to power outages caused by the hurricane.

"The approval of 17 Texas counties for FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance will help ensure Texans have access to the support they need to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl," said Governor Abbott. "Texas will continue our efforts to work with federal, state, and local officials to provide all resources and assistance to Texans in need. Together, we will help Texas communities rebuild and move forward."

The counties approved for FEMA’s TSA program include: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton. Additional counties may become eligible as damage assessments are completed.

Under the TSA program, FEMA pays costs directly to participating hotels and motels, including room rates, taxes, and some pet fees. Texans participating in the TSA program are responsible for all other costs. Qualifying Texans who apply for federal disaster assistance in eligible counties will be notified by FEMA of more information about transitional sheltering options. Impacted Texans may qualify if they cannot return to their disaster-damaged home and their housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters, or rental assistance.

Due to power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl, FEMA approved Texas’ request today to waive an assistance requirement for Texans who purchased or rented generators between July 5-20. Those impacted Texans under the approved designated counties may be eligible to receive additional assistance for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program for generators rented or purchased during the incident.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance program is a FEMA program, however there is a cost-share with the state. Continued eligibility in the program is determined on an individual basis by FEMA. When eligibility ends, eligible Texans will be notified by FEMA seven days prior to their checkout date.

Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Once notified of TSA eligibility by FEMA, applicants may locate participating hotels on the TSA Locator Website. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

The State of Texas continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, including:

