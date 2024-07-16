Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Remains of Sheryl Ann Siddall identified
Governor Directs CenterPoint To Improve Their Severe Weather Preparation, Response Practices

News
Hurricane Beryl
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy, Jason P. Wells, directing him to adequately prepare CenterPoint Energy for the next severe weather event in Southeast Texas by improving its preparation and response practices.

  • Identify how CenterPoint Energy will complete the elimination of all vegetation issues by August 31, 2024.
  • Specify all actions CenterPoint Energy will take in the future that it failed to do during the preparation for and response to Hurricane Beryl that will reduce or eliminate power outages for your customers.
  • Ensure that CenterPoint Energy has a sufficient number of pre-staged workers to be able to immediately respond to any power outages that may occur for any tropical storm or hurricane that hits your service area.
  • Describe how CenterPoint Energy will retain or quickly restore power for at-risk Texans in hospitals, nursing homes, and senior living facilities.
  • Describe how CenterPoint Energy’s pole replacement process for Hurricane Beryl will be accelerated and will prioritize the deployment of new, highly resilient poles before the end of this hurricane season.
  • Specify CenterPoint Energy’s plan to improve communication with its customers before, during and after a weather event. Additionally, how CenterPoint Energy will ensure the failure of its outage tracker during Hurricane Beryl will be reconciled.

