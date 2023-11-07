Gulf Inland Logistics Park Sells 55 Acres to OmniSource, a Subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc.

DAYTON — Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 2,400-acre rail-served industrial park developed by Liberty Development Partners, today announced that OmniSource LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics, Inc (NASDAQ: STLD), has acquired a 55-acre, rail-served tract within Gulf Inland Logistics Park to expand its metals recycling operations along the Gulf Coast.

“OmniSource, a prominent player in North America's scrap and secondary metals industry, has found a strategic home in Gulf Inland Logistics Park,” said Marcus Goering, Principal at Liberty Development Partners. “Their state-of-the-art metals recycling center is part of OmniSource's growth strategy, with Gulf Inland Logistics Park offering unrivaled advantages in the efficient collection, processing, and nationwide distribution of recycled metals.”

The agreement includes the improvement of Rolke Road from U.S. Highway 90 and the construction of a new road within the development, Riverbend Way, as well as the supporting utility infrastructure in Dayton, Texas. Liberty Development Partners and CMC Railroad will also deliver rail and supporting services to OmniSource.

OmniSource operates close to 70 US scrap collection and processing facilities in the US and Mexico, including 11 operating shredders, which can process more than 7 million tons of ferrous scrap annually and more than one billion pounds of nonferrous metals.

“Gulf Inland Logistics Park's strategic proximity to Houston and its direct connectivity to key road and rail networks make it the perfect site for our latest metals recycling facility,” remarked Miguel Alvarez President at OmniSource. “The opportunity to begin operations in 2024 will empower us to quickly enhance our capacity to cater to our customer's demands and significantly extend our footprint throughout the southern United States.”

Liberty Development Partners recently completed the construction of Stilson Road at Gulf Inland Logistics Park. The improvement project involved extending Stilson Road, a 41-foot-wide concrete heavy haul road, and signalization of the intersection at US Highway 90, connecting to the 2,400-acre development. Also currently under construction, Rolke Road will stretch 7,000 feet from Highway 90 to the entrance of Gulf Inland Logistics Park.

As improvements continue, Gulf Inland Logistics Park infrastructure will include railcar storage capacity for an excess of 3,000 railcars, master-planned regional detention, heavy haul roadways, City of Dayton water, sewer and fiber, Centric Infrastructure high-pressure natural gas, and an electric power substation, providing tenants with the services and infrastructure necessary to support any business.

About OmniSource LLC

About Gulf Inland Logistics Park

Gulf Inland Logistics Park is a 2,400-acre rail-served industrial park located in Dayton, just 30 minutes from Downtown Houston and the Port of Houston, as well as 45 minutes from the Woodlands and Hobby Airport. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 as well as the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad. Gulf Inland Logistics Park offers its tenants the ability to produce, ship, and receive products and inventory from a single location, saving valuable time, resources, and capital. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/.

About Liberty Development Partners

Liberty Development Partners is a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources dedicated to the funding and development of Gulf Inland Logistics Park and future logistics, manufacturing, and rail-served projects. Paul Connor, Principal of Connor Investment Real Estate, has managed $1 billion in real estate investment and development since 2001. Marcus Goering, Principal of Logistics and Development Resources, served as President of CMC Railroad from 2010 until 2019 and has more than 35 years of transportation and real estate development experience. Together, they are working to transform Gulf Inland Logistics Park into a world-class logistics center for companies to grow their business and operations. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/.