SIMPLY COUNTRY CAFE TO BE FEATURED ON AMERICA’S BEST RESTAURANTS

LIBERTY—Local restaurant Simply Country Cafe will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants, ABR, in early January 2024.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on January 11th. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Charlotte Price-Barker about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Simply Country Cafe has been open for twenty years. They were nominated to be on the Roadshow by a longtime customer.

“My family is kind of famous for cooking in this area,” Price-Barker says. Her late mother, Carol Ray Price, was the mastermind behind the pies the cafe offers, which are now baked by Price-Barker’s daughter Gracie.

The cafe sports a cozy, old-fashioned ambiance, with wood paneling, vintage decor and the showstopping glass pastry case filled with homemade desserts. Lunch specials and a Friday night dinner special are popular with customers, as well as the best-seller chicken fried steak. Unusual pie selections, which come in ‘minis’ or full size, include pineapple cream, buttermilk, and ‘Coonie meringue’, named after Price-Barker’s aunt, which features chocolate cream and coconut cream and was inspired by a customer’s indecision between two favorite flavors.

The welcoming atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly staff keeps customers coming back.

“We pride ourselves on customer service. Like being at home,” Price-Barker says.

“There’s definitely a very heavy family atmosphere here,” adds Gracie.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

About Simply Country Cafe: Open Tuesday through Saturday, Simply Country Cafe is located at 17174 N Hwy 146, Liberty TX 77575. Telephone is 936-298-2825. For more information visit www.simplycountrycafe.com.

About ABR: America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, KY, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 1000 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. VisitAmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!