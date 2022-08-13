ESD No. 7 set to begin construction on Moss Hill substation

As the area grows, so does the need for services, especially fire and rescue, which is the goal of Liberty County ESD No. 7 as they announce official plans for a new Moss Hill substation.

The new substation will be located centrally in the northern part of the district on HWY 105, next to the Dollar General. ESD officials hope that construction will be completed by early 2023.

According to Board President Klint Bush, ESD No. 7 is awaiting the completion of paperwork for state permits to install new culverts to begin leveling and building that new location.

“We are excited for the opportunity to finally begin construction on our new Moss Hill substation and improve our emergency response throughout the district,” said Bush.

Part of that improvement Bush says will come from the firefighters that reside on the northern end of the district and the fact they will no longer have to go all the way to Hardin just to return north to the Moss Hill area.

The new substation will include three apparatus bays, with a brush truck and engine on sight shortly after it opens, said Bush.

The ESD will relocate their existing engine to Moss Hill after officially acquiring a new engine they have recently purchased at the cost of $300,000. According to Bush, that truck will take anywhere from six months to a year to receive.

“We’re able to do all of this with the sales tax citizens voted on a few years ago, and we have managed to lower the property taxes for the citizens of ESD 7,” said Bush.

Bush said the board takes its role seriously and conducts its budgeting process just like any family that resides in the district.

“Your ESD Board of Commissioners maintains conservative spending and tries to balance wants versus needs while being efficient, good stewards of the people’s money,” said Bush.

ESD No. 7/ Hardin Fire & Rescue is under the command of Nicolus Nelson.

For more information on ESD No. 7, visit lcesd7.org.

