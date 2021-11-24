Vine leaving Dayton

The City of Dayton's merry-go-round of leaders leaving continued last week, with Dayton Police Chief and Associate City Manager Robert Vine tendering his resignation. Vine is set to take a new position in Paris, Texas, where he was the lone finalist for a non-police position in their city management.

"The City is sorry to see Chief Vine leave. He has been a dynamic leader for our police dept. He began several significant community programs that will continue and was involved in high level decision making as our Deputy City Manager. Chief Vine became active in community organizations and events as well as becoming a respected citizen. He will be missed, and we wish him well in his next endeavor," said Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

Vine is just the most recent city leader to part from Dayton, with the departures of City Finance Director, City Manager, and the Dayton Economic Development Coordinator leaving their posts in the past few months.

Vine has served the citizens of Dayton for the past three years, coming on under former City Manager Theo Melancon in Jan. 2019. He is expected to remain on in Dayton until Jan. 2022.

Dayton is currently heading down the homestretch in their search for a new City Manager, and the process to find a new top police officer will likely not take place until after that decision is final.