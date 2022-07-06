Dayton Gun Show back on

Last month, the City of Dayton canceled its annual gun show amid concerns over liability for the city. Now the city has announced the gun show is back.

The decision to cancel originally came from City Manager Steve Floyd, who supported having a gun show but preferred that a promoter handle the event, not city employees.

"My staff at the Community Center has done a great job in locating a promoter to come in and host an event in a short period of time. We know the importance of this event to the community and the surrounding area. There was never a time that we didn't want to have a gun show here in Dayton. As the new city manager here, I wanted the peace of mind in knowing that the show would be following all guidelines as well as providing a safe event for all those attending," said Floyd.

Scheduled for August 27-28 at the Dayton Community Center, the show is billed as the Six Bullets 1st Annual Dayton Gun Show.

Six Bullets is a family-owned company based in Texas that promotes gun shows in other communities like Pasadena, Waxahachie and Bryan.

"The City of Dayton is excited to have the Six Bullets team host our upcoming gun show. I know the gun show is an event that the area residents are excited about, as well as myself. The Dayton Community Center staff has done a great job of hosting and coordinating the gun show in the past. However, I felt that this was a good opportunity to pass the baton and let a group that puts on numerous gun shows begin operating our show here in Dayton. They are the experts in gun shows and firearms handling; we're not," said Floyd.

There was a bit of outcry over the decision from some in the community. Still, Floyd, a gun owner himself, assured residents the original decision was never political, but what he thought was best for the city.

"I am a longtime member of the NRA, gun owner, avid hunter, and shooter. I look forward to the opportunity to visit a gun show in my town. It has been my intent to make sure that the show was managed properly and that attendee safety was first and foremost. I have full confidence in my staff but felt this was an event best hosted by professionals," Floyd concluded.