Holt introduces House District 18 team

SILSBEE — Just weeks after the November election and only weeks away from the 89th legislative session, House District 18-Elect Janis Holt is gearing up, and she is excited to announce the team that will aid her.

That team will consist of a pair of local HD 18 residents, as Dwayne Wright of Coldspring and Allie Smart of Liberty will both assume pivotal roles.

“I am thrilled to have Dwayne and Allie on board as we prepare for this important session,” said Representative-Elect Holt.

Wright will head to the Capitol and serve as Holt’s chief of staff, while Smart will be on the ground at home as district director, and the newly elected representative believes her team will provide responsive and effective service to constituents.

“Their dedication and understanding of our district’s unique needs make them invaluable assets to our team. Together, we will work tirelessly to represent the voices and values of House District 18,” Holt said.

Holt believes these two selections will be invaluable and reflect her commitment to maintaining an accessible and responsive office.

“My goal is to have a team of professionals with Republican values at their core, ready to serve the great state of Texas. If my office can ever be of assistance, I encourage constituents to reach out to us—we’re here to help,” Holt said.

For more information or assistance, please contact holtfortexas.com