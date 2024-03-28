Local political parties hold conventions

LIBERTY — As the Liberty Jubilee was in full swing Saturday morning, a couple of groups were on a different mission as local political partisans met for their county conventions.

The Liberty County Republican Party kicked things off early at the Hartel Building for their convention as they assembled to consider resolutions to the party platform and elect delegates to the upcoming state convention in San Antonio this May 23-25.

Delegates focused on a number of resolutions and passed over two dozen, ranging from issues like education, vaccine freedom, property taxes and election integrity.

“These resolutions underscore our local party’s commitment to the principles of limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility,” said Liberty County Republican Party Chair Wes Thomas.

During remarks by party chair Wes Thomas, he affirmed that the platform was crucial to the party so that it gave marching orders and expectations to those who would run for office in the party.

Over at the Liberty County Courthouse, another gathering took place as Democrats met for their local convention. They also geared up for their state convention in El Paso on June 6-8.

“I was very pleased to welcome Liberty County Democrats to the Democratic County Convention,” said Michael Mark, party chair.

Democrats hold no elected positions in the county, and Mark seemed to be focused on the upcoming national elections and took some shots at the Republican Party.

“The Republican Party has shown that it is incapable of governing, with the potential loss of yet another Speaker of the U.S. House for simply keeping the government open, so it is vital that we hold the U.S. Senate and White House and take back the U.S. House of Representatives in November,” Mark said.