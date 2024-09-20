Opportunities available to register for upcoming election

LIBERTY – The upcoming presidential election is fast approaching and the deadline to register is only days away, but there are plenty of opportunities to register.

Recently we reported on efforts by the Liberty County Voter Registrar’s office to get residents registered at a local healthcare facility, and representatives of that office promised more efforts were forthcoming ahead of the upcoming deadline.

“These events will give citizens the opportunity to either register in person or review the information on their current voter registration and verify that the information is correct,” said Richard Brown, voter registrar.

According to Brown, there are several events already planned, and his office has reached out to all of the local school districts in an effort to register any eligible voters before Oct. 7.

According to Brown anyone that would like to register or verify the information on their registration is current will have the opportunity to do so and will have the opportunity to discuss the process with staff members Heather Green and Mandy Morgan.

“Our Voter Registrar’s office has experienced a definite uptick in new and current registration activity from citizens who are interested in registering or updating their existing registration,” Brown said.

According to information from the registrar’s office, there have been an average of 40-plus applications a day in the month of September.

Upcoming Registration Events:

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Dayton Tax Office

Thursday, Sept. 26, 1:00-3:30 p.m. - Cleveland Tax Office

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-8 p.m. National Night Out - First Baptist Church, 300 W. Hanson, Cleveland

Thursday, Oct. 3, 9-10 a.m. - Coffee with the Mayor - The Crossing Coffee Shop, 125 N. San Jacinto Ave Cleveland

If you have any questions regarding the Voter Registration process and would like to speak directly to staff, please call 936-336-4626 or visit in person at the upcoming events or at the Liberty County Tax Office at 3210 US Highway 90 Liberty, TX 77535