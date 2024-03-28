The Vindicator to host Liberty and Dayton candidate forums

The Vindicator is gearing up for a pair of candidate forums in Liberty and Dayton, where candidates for office will answer questions about the direction they want to take each community.

The first forum will cover the city of Liberty, where the office of mayor and three at-large council seats are on the ballot this May.

Candidates will faceoff at the Liberty City Hall on Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

In the race for mayor, current city councilman John Hebert Jr will face off against business owner Rudy Cole, and voters will elect the first mayor in nearly two decades following Carl Pickett’s retirement.

Candidates vying for the three council seats include incumbents, Ed Seymour and Tommy Brents, while the current councilman Chipper Smith will not seek re-election. Joining Seymour and Brents on the ballot are Ross Ward, Bill Griffin, Matt Harris and Greg Sattler.

Over in Dayton, candidates will face questions on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center.

In the Position 1 race, incumbent Sherial Lawson will face-off with challenger Harry Barnes, while four candidates will tangle in the contest for Position 2 with incumbent Janette Frick, Sarah Vickery, Troy Barrett and former Councilman Alvin Burress.

If you have a question you would like the candidates to answer, you can email them ahead of time to russell.payne@thevindicator.com.

There will not be questions from the audience directly at the forum, but if you did not submit your questions early, you can present them at the event.