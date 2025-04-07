LES Student Council Visits Austin for Capitol Tour with Rep. Holt

AUSTIN— The Liberty Elementary School Student Council took a memorable field trip to Austin to learn more about Texas state government. \

The group, made up of bright and enthusiastic 4th and 5th grade students, was sponsored by Brooke Box and welcomed at the Texas Capitol by State Representative Janis Holt.

Representative Holt was delighted to help host the group, offering them a behind-the-scenes look at the Capitol and sharing insights into the legislative process. The students toured the House Chamber, explored the historic building, and asked questions about how laws are made and how elected officials serve their communities.

“It was a joy to spend time with these young leaders from Liberty Elementary School,” said Representative Holt. “Their curiosity and energy are inspiring, and I hope this visit encourages them to stay engaged and involved in the future of our great state.”

The trip served as a valuable hands-on learning opportunity for the students who are actively involved in student government at their school. Representative Holt expresses her gratitude to Brooke Box for organizing the visit and fostering civic engagement among her students.