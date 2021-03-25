Mask Update: Hardin ISD

Beginning April 5th, face masks will be optional for all students and staff at Hardin ISD. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and sanitize classrooms and high traffic areas on a daily basis. Schools will remain closed campuses for the remainder of the school year.

Hardin ISD will continue to follow all other safety protocols. With guidance from our local health department and Hardin ISD guidelines, close contact and quarantine will be at the discretion of the nursing staff.

The safety and welfare of our students and staff at Hardin ISD will continue to be our number one priority. We will continue to actively monitor positive cases in the District and will reconvene to change protocols if needed. It’s a GREAT day to be a Hornet!