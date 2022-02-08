McCanless named Cleveland ISD Superintendent

Cleveland ISD has completed its search for the district's new school superintendent, and they did not have to look far to find him. Board trustees met in a special called meeting on Monday night and selected current Interim Superintendent Stephen McCanless as the lone finalist for that post by a vote of 6-1.

"Mr. Superintendent. Mr. Stephen McCanless. I want to say thank you for what you have done thus far leading this district. It's been a pleasure, and it's a pleasure to have been working with you, and I do look forward to many, many good days to come," said Cleveland ISD Board President Willie Carter.

McCanless has been with the district since 2013, initially hired in the role of Cleveland High School Principal, before moving to Coordinator of Student Affairs, and eventually to Executive Director of Operations. He has served in the role of interim superintendent since the retirement of Chris Trotter.

McCanless will have to wait 21 days under TEA rules before his official appointment.