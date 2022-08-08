A message from Cleveland PD Chief Broussard about school traffic safety

Most school districts in the area are ready to start the school year, motorist are asked to be vigilant of children walking along the streets.

During the morning hours, drivers will be seeing school buses stopped while students are loading the buses. In the evenings, the buses will be stopped unloading students. Always use caution when near or around buses.

A vehicle operator while traveling on a highway, approaching from either direction of a school bus that is stopped on a street or highway loading and unloading students, shall stop before reaching the bus, when the visual warning lights are activated.

It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus when loading or unloading children. An operator of a vehicle may not proceed until the bus resumes motion or lights are no longer activated, or the operator of a vehicle is signaled by the bus driver to proceed around.

An operator who commits an offense under this section: Traffic Code Sec.545.066 is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $500 or more than $1,250, second or subsequent conviction within five years; the fine is not less than $1,000 or more than $2,000. The offense is: a class (A) misdemeanor if the operator of a vehicle causes serious bodily injury to another. If previously convicted the punishment could be a state jail felony.

The court may order that the drivers license of a person convicted of second or subsequent offense under this section to be suspended for not longer than six months beginning on the date of conviction.

Obey all traffic laws, be watchful in school zones, slow down and not rush, speed causes most vehicular accidents. Remember stay alert; there are many devices inside your vehicles that can cause you to be distracted. Officers will be looking for drivers who are using cellular phone in school zones.

Be courteous to other drivers. Police officers will be watching for anyone willfully violating these laws. Motorist are also asked to report anyone violating traffic offenses. Call and advise the dispatcher: a license plate number, where offense occurred, and what happened.

Please call with any safety, or traffic concerns, The Cleveland Police Department’s Ph # (281) 592-2622.