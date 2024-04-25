Tarkington ISD receives career training grant

AUSTIN — Texas continues to lead the nation when it comes to business development, and last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced grants aimed at training skilled workers.

The Texas Workforce Commission awarded seven Jobs and Education for Texans grants totaling $2,103,320 to schools across the Gulf Coast, including Tarkington ISD, in partnership with Lone Star College.

The grants are designed to support career and technical education training programs and will help train 1,500 students for high- demand occupations.

“Texas is the best state for business because of our diverse, highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will support career and technical training programs for young Texans in the Gulf Coast Area so they can obtain the skills needed to thrive in high- demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing partnership with schools across our state as we help prepare students to enter the workforce of the future.”

During a presentation last week, TISD received $332,460 and will utilize grant funds to train 145 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers. The district plans to purchase multi- process welders, fume extraction systems, plasma cutting systems and welding booths.

“ Students in the Gulf Coast area have opportunities to prepare for the high- demand occupations of tomorrow,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like the ones presented today help Texans learn the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.”

TISD hopes the equipment will help further the growth and sustainability of its high- demand CTE welding program.

Tarkington Welding Instructor Corey Taylor had an opportunity to speak at the event held at Houston Community College.

“ The unwavering vision this opportunity has given our student population is second to none. Because of items like these, we are better able to serve our students and our community to give them a brighter view of their future,” Taylor said.

Lee College also received a $ 285,000 grant to train 100 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.