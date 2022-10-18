2022 Dayton Sports Hall of Fame class to be inducted

DAYTON – In 2017, the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame launched and began honoring standout athletes that contributed to the Dayton Broncos and Colbert Tigers on and off the field.

Since that time, legendary Dayton athletes and teams have continued to be recognized for their accomplishments each year.

This Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 am, the 2022 class will be inducted in a ceremony at the Dayton ISD Performing Arts Complex.

The public is invited to attend this year's event and cheer on these great former athletes who exhibited excellent playing abilities and exemplary character.

Highlighting the nominees is perhaps the greatest Dayton Bronco quarterback of all time, Cody Green. He led the Broncos to the 2008 State Championship game and will be honored along with his team that made that remarkable run.

This year's athletic honorees are Kenneth Ross Almond, Dwight Fruge, Cody Green, Johnny Hanel, Sr., John David Holbrook, Kourtney Kelsey Wood, Cameron LaCour, Kim Reno, Randy Ripkowski, Neeco Shaw, Ford Smesny, Ronnie Tiemann, Sarah Welder, and Quinn Wood.

Wood has one of the longest careers ever at DHS as a former Dayton Bronco athlete and longtime coach.

Also being honored are two boosters; A.C. Holbrook, the longtime announcer for the Broncos, and the oldest living Dayton cheerleader, Thelma Reed, will be inducted.

Finally, two teams will be recognized, the 2008 Football Team and the 1977-78 Volleyball Team.

Be sure to come out and cheer on some Dayton sports legends on Saturday and be there to see them introduced before the game Friday night.