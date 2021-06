The 2021 Liberty Lady Panthers celebrate the school’s second UIL Class 4A Softball State Championship after defeating Corpus Christi Calallen 10-3 in Austin. This is Head Coach Karen Slack’s second title in four years, with three of this year’s seniors also winning the second championship for Liberty. There will be a parade and celebration Monday, June 14 at 6pm by the Liberty City Hall Gazebo. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky