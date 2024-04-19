Altercation leads to multiple hospitalizations

A late night argument has left three men hospitalized and law enforcement reminding folks not to try and take "matters in their own hands."

The incident off CR 2500 occurred late Thursday evening when four men got into an altercation after a verbal argument turned physical, said Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. David Meyers.

According to Meyers, the men knew one another and that two of them had been targeted in an ongoing feud that escalated when a knife was pulled, and one of the males was cut several times.

One male sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Kingwood Hospital. The second male was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital DT in serious/critical condition.

The third male was transported to Liberty Dayton ER and then life-flighted to Memorial Herman Hospital DT in serious condition. The fourth male sustained injuries; however, he refused medical attention.

Meyers also stated, "This could have all been prevented if the two males would have just called the Sheriff's Office instead of taking matters in their own hands."

Names are not being released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.