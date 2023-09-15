Anonymous tip leads to narcotics arrest by Pct. 4

DAYTON - In response to an anonymous tip, the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office investigated allegations of drug sales from a residence in the 800 block of CR 6768.

During the investigation, Pct. 4 investigators secured a search warrant for the premises with the assistance of the Liberty County District Attorney's Office. Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain issued the search warrant.

On Tuesday, Sep. 12, Pct. 4 Investigators executed the search warrant with the assistance of deputies from Liberty County Constable's Offices Pct. 2 and 6.

A search of the premises resulted in the seizure of suspected Promethazine with Codeine, suspected Oxycodone, suspected MDMA (Ecstasy) and suspected Marijuana. Digital scales, packaging material & assorted drug paraphernalia were also found, along with several firearms.

Two suspects, both convicted felons, were arrested at the scene and transported to the Liberty County Jail. One suspect was identified as a Tango Blast gang member.

The suspects are identified as Vicente Gutierrez and Kristine Costello. Both are charged with the following offenses:

One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, in Penalty Group 4, 200 Grams or More but Less Than 400 Grams, a First-Degree Felony.

One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, in Penalty Group 1, One Gram or More but Less Than 4 Grams, a Second-Degree Felony.

One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, in Penalty Group 1, Less Than One Gram, a State Jail Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Less Than Two Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a Third-Degree Felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. All tips will remain confidential.