Attempted jailbreak fails

In the early morning hours of Thursday at approximately 3:am, three inmates from the Liberty County Jail managed to get out of their cells and into the enclosed perimeter yard before they were apprehended by jail personnel. According to Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt. Billy Knox, there may have been a fourth inmate involved in the attempted escape but thus far that has not been confirmed.

At this early stage of the investigation little is known of the details as to how they managed to get out of their cells but it appears the three inmates took a mattress from their cell and intended to use it to help them scale the yard fence. However, they were apprehended before either of them could breach the fence and make their escape.

Interviews are presently being taken by CID Investigators to determine the exact circumstances of this attempted escape as the investigation continues.

The names of the three inmates and the fourth who allegedly assisted in the attempted escape from the Liberty County Jail earlier this date and the charge each are charged with is shown below:

ARRESTED AND CHARGED

William Tanton, DOB 9-15-85.

Jimmy Minx, DOB 6-30-63.

Lucas McCaig, DOB 11-13-01.

Tyler Hammond, DOB 2-19-98.

Each of the above inmates are charged with the offense of “Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity-Escape” and were in jail for various felony offenses.

In addition, the method is which the inmates managed to escape their jail cells and the building is still under investigation.