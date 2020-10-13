Auto/pedestrian fatality in Cleveland

On Monday, Oct. 12, at 9:25 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department was called to the intersection of N. Washington Avenue and Margie Street in regards to an auto/pedestrian accident.

Officer’s investigation found a local resident driving a chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on N. Washington Avenue near the intersection of Margie Street. Upon nearing the intersection, the driver struck an object in the roadway and stopped the vehicle to see what had been struck. The driver found a female lying in the center of the roadway.

The female did not survive the injuries sustained from the collision. Liberty County Pct. 6 Judge Ralph Fuller was called to the scene where he pronounced the female deceased. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Fuller.

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation. The Cleveland Police Department will continue investigating.

The family of the deceased female has been notified. The female is identified as Terria Michelle Doyle, 58, of Cleveland.