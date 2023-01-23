Bailes Unanimously Elected as House Chair of Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus

AUSTIN – During their first meeting of 2023, House members of the bipartisan, Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus elected Representative Ernest Bailes to serve as the House's Chairman. Bailes replaces former Chair, the now retired Representative Lyle Larson. As Chair, Bailes will serve as the Caucus’ leader in the Texas House of Representatives, helping guide the Caucus’ efforts to supports the time-honored traditions enjoyed by the Lone Star State’s 2.7 million hunters and anglers.

As one of the original 21 legislative sportsmen’s caucuses to organize under the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC) in 2004, the Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus has championed legislation that benefits Texas’ sportsmen, as well as the Lone Star State's natural resources.

In addition, the Caucus has played a central role in assisting the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation with generating support from the Texas Congressional delegation on important federal legislation that benefits our natural resources and our outdoor heritage in Texas and across the nation.

"I look forward to partnering with my House and Senate colleagues to advance the interests of outdoorsmen all over Texas," said Bailes. "I have enjoyed the benefits of hunting and fishing for the entirety of my life and look forward to preserving this for the next generation."