Be a reminder to everyone...

DAYTON – One boy's mission to live life to the fullest has inspired many in law enforcement and brought smiles and tears to many eyes along the way.

Locally, the story of Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 12, was first noted when the youngster, who is battling terminal brain and spine cancer, was sworn in as a member of the Liberty Police Department.

Daniel, who was given just months to live when he was first diagnosed at six years old, has fought with tenacity and a love for people, law enforcement and God.

"You just need to believe in God and have faith," Daniel exclaimed.

Tuesday morning, Daniel made just the latest stop on his journey at the Dayton Police Department for a special swearing-in ceremony.

Along the way, Daniel and his family were left without a home following Hurricane Harvey.

They ended up at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where he began his fascination with law enforcement after he was invited by officers at the makeshift shelter to have some pizza.

At that time, he set out on a mission to be sworn in by 100 police departments, and he crushed those expectations, reaching over 800.

During the gathering in Dayton, Chief Derek Woods had to fight back some emotions as he spoke of the youngster and his love for law enforcement.

"His final goal is to be sworn into as many law enforcement agencies as possible until his gas tank runs out," Woods said.

The ceremony was attended by members of DPD, the Liberty Police Department, Texas DPS, other community members, and Daniel's family.

"Devarjaye does his best to make everyone smile. He gives ladies hugs, rubs baldheads and he is definitely spunky," Woods said.

He was indeed happy to hand out hugs, and not just to the ladies; as Woods, a seasoned law enforcement veteran, spoke, Daniel's story moved him, and Daniel offered a hug to Dayton's top cop.

The youngster told the Chief he knew he needed it when he looked into his eyes.

Following the ceremony, Daniel took plenty of photos with the folks on hand and gave the ladies several of those powerful hugs. He may have even rubbed a few baldheads, as some were in attendance.

Woods encouraged everyone there to channel their inner Davarjaye and be a reminder to those around them

"He wants to be a reminder to everyone to enjoy life, every second because you never know when it's going to be your last," Woods concluded.

Daniel and his family were already off to meet with other departments, with plans to visit Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader and Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton.