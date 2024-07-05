Beryl continues to shift, leaving questions for area

Hurricane Beryl has set numerous records as it continues its course toward the Gulf of Mexico, and now models are showing significant signs that southeast Texas could be impacted.

On Friday, forecast models from the US National Weather Service showed more movement by the storm to the north and east as the cone of uncertainty included the area later next week.

Estimates of the models are now demonstrating a landfall shift to somewhere between Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay sometime on Monday. However, that remains uncertain as the storm makes its way over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Now, forecasters are calling for coastal impacts up and down the Texas Gulf Coast.

“Heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with localized amounts of 15 inches is expected across portions of the Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas beginning late Sunday through midweek. This rainfall is expected to produce areas of flash and urban flooding,” read a recent forecast from the weather service.

Be sure to stock up on supplies in the event the storm makes any more significant move toward Liberty County.

The city of Liberty is already asking residents to keep an eye on the forecast and is preparing crews to be on the ready.

For more information from the US National Weather Service, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/. You can also sign up for local updates on Nixle, and as always, The Vindicator will continue to monitor the storm.

For more information on storm prep, check out The Vindicator’s 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.