Big changes coming on US 90

In an effort to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of US HWY 90 and FM 1413 west of Dayton, crews are now preparing to construct a new overpass at that crossing.

The intersection has seen a significant number of accidents in recent years raising concerns over safety.

There is already a heavy presence of road markers and barriers going up in the area. Beginning Monday, March 28, the crossing at that intersection will be closed to traffic as construction on a new bridge overpass gets underway.

That crossing will be closed for a substantial length of time, as bridge construction will be completed before the new crossover is constructed, according to Sarah Dupre with TxDOT’s Beaumont office.

With that crossing, closed motorists will need to identify alternate routes to cross US HWY 90.

The $25 million project is expected to take approximately two and half years to complete, with the new overpass being constructed in the current right of way.

Also, the public is being asked to attend a Public Meeting on the proposed new bridge overpass on US HWY 90 over the Union Pacific Railroad on Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Dayton Community Center.

Anyone unable to attend in person is asked to visit www.txdot.gov by searching "US 90 UPRR" around noon the same day.

TxDOT is seeking public input before construction that project begins.

The second project will be funded out of the $57 million Liberty County acquired through grants, and the agreements are being made between the county, TxDOT, and Union Pacific.

There should be some funding left after construction, and there are hopes to create another rail crossing in Dayton if Waco Street is permanently closed at the current intersection. If all goes as planned, the project should also take about 18-24 months to complete once it gets underway.

All interested community members are invited to attend this public meeting. The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs or who require an interpreter are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at (409) 898-5745.

Requests should be made at least three days before the event. If you do not have internet access, call (409) 898-5732. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.