Bush hit with more indictments, could receive bond soon

LIBERTY – Embattled former Liberty County Housing Authority chair Klint Bush found himself the recipient of two more indictments last week.

Bush was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, by state and federal law enforcement on felony charges related to his role as chair of the county housing authority.

Several months later, he was indicted on those charges and a third charge related to his role as a commissioner of the housing authority.

Now a pair of new indictments that appear to be enhancements of his two original charges have been handed up by a Liberty County Grand Jury, bringing the current total to five.

The newest charges are Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft by Public Servant, ranging between $150,000-300,000, both felony charges.

“Though we were not invited to the Grand Jury proceedings, these new indictments appear to be the same charges with increased amounts,” said Logan Pickett, who serves as local counsel for Bush.

Now Bush is looking forward to his day in court, where his attorneys hope to present evidence to a jury and prove his innocence.

“We trust we will be provided all the evidence presented to the secret Grand Jury, and we are excited to present real facts and evidence to a jury in a public trial. Klint Bush and his family eagerly await their day in court,” said Pickett.

Pickett is serving alongside Bush’s new attorney, Ryan Gertz, who took over his case recently.

Bush, who remains jailed following a bond revocation in February, also hopes to receive a new bond following his recent arraignment on the original three charges, where he pled not guilty in the courtroom of state District Judge Chap Cain.

During that hearing, Cain agreed to revisit the subject, pending an evaluation of Bush by medical professionals after alluding to previous mental health issues.

“If he needs some mental health help, I'm willing to allow him out of jail to do that,” Cain told the court, “If I felt comfortable that he wasn’t going to hurt himself or others, I’d probably let him out on bond.”

Gertz told the court that he was planning a thorough evaluation of his client and hoped to shore up the court's confidence that Bush could be released on bond.

Cain also encouraged all parties to work out a possible date to get a trial underway and hear the case. In the end, a tentative date was set for late August.