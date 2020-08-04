Cleveland to receive airport funding

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $100,000 in funding for the Cleveland Municipal Airport at its July meeting.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

The federal funds for Cleveland’s airport are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support engineering and design for lighting improvements at the airport.

A project consultant will be selected this summer or fall.